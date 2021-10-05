Pandora Papers: Pak PM says would probe all citizens mentioned in leaks

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government would investigate all the citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers, hours after over 700 Pakistanis, including some ministers and key members of his inner circle, were listed in the leaks following an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals around the world.

Khan said this in a statement issued late on Sunday after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a major international research into the financial secrets of high-profile individuals around the world, unveiled “Pandora Papers”.

According to the leaks, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, the family of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, among others, had links with offshore companies.

Prime Minister Khan welcomed the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered out to financial ‘havens’.

“My government will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing is established, we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis,” he said.

He said that just like the East India Company plundered the wealth of India, ruling elites of the developing world are doing the same.

“Unfortunately, the rich states are neither interested in preventing this large-scale plunder nor in repatriating this looted money,” Khan said.

He said that the United Nations Secretary General’s Panel Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) calculated a staggering USD 7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens.

Khan said that his “over-two decades of struggle has been premised on the belief that countries are not poor but corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people”.

This resource-theft causes devaluation, leading to thousands of poverty-related deaths, he said, adding that if unchecked, inequalities between rich and poor states will increase as poverty rises in the latter.

“This in turn will lead to a flood of economic migration from the poor to the rich states, causing further economic and social instability across the globe,” Khan added.

The Pandora Papers have also named some retired Pakistan Army officials, businessmen — including Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh — and media company owners.