Taiwan Prez Tsai Ing-wen inaugurated for a second term

TAIPEI , May 20 (AP): Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has been inaugurated for a second term amid increasing pressure from China on the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory.

Tsai represents the ruling Democratic Progressive Party which advocates Taiwan’s formal independence, something Beijing says it will use force to prevent.

She won in a landslide last year after the repression of pro-democracy protests in the nearby Chinese semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong solidified public opinion in Taiwan against moves toward accepting rule by Beijing.

The sides split amid civil war in 1949 and Beijing has cut off ties with Tsai’s government over her refusal to accept its demand that she recognize the island as a part of China.

Beijing’s diplomats have shut Taiwan out of international gatherings such as the World Health Assembly and poached away its diplomatic allies while its military has boosted patrols and exercises aimed at intimidating the island’s population.

Following Wednesday morning’s ceremony, Tsai, 63, is to give an inaugural address and provide over a parade celebrating the island’s mixed Chinese and Asian-Pacific heritage.

A former law professor, Tsai is unique in being the only modern woman leader in Asia to rise to the top without being part of a political dynasty.

Among those attending are representatives of Taiwan’s remaining 15 formal diplomatic allies.

The US maintains strong but informal ties with Taiwan and is the island’s main source of military support against China’s military threats.

Prior to her address, congratulatory remarks from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were read out praising Tsai’s courage and vision in leading Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world.

The United States has long considered Taiwan a force for good in the world and a reliable partner, Pompeo said in the statement.

We have a shared vision for the region one that includes rule of law, transparency, prosperity, and security for all.

The US support comes amid rising frictions between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology and allegations of Beijing’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that began last year.

At the same time, Washington has increased military sales to the island of 23.6 million and Congress has passed legislation promoting closer political and economic ties.

Despite Beijing’s attempts to isolate it diplomatically and vastly reduce numbers of Chinese tourists visiting the island, Tsai has overseen steady growth in Taiwan’s high-tech economy and enacted social reforms, including making the island the only democracy in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage.

Reforms, including reductions in civil service pensions had sparked a backlash and Tsai had appeared vulnerable to a challenge from the pro-China Nationalist Party candidate.

However, her support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in the face of an often-violent police response helped lift her poll figures.