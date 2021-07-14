Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing 

CAMP ISTIQLAL (AFGHANISTAN), July 13 (AP): Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and burned down the local school.

They are now among around 50 families living in a makeshift camp on a rocky patch of land on the edge of the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

They roast in plastic tents under scorching heat that reaches 44 degrees Celsius at midday. There are no trees, and the only bathroom for the entire camp is a tattered tent pitched over a foul-smelling hole.

As the Taliban surge through northern Afghanistan, a traditional stronghold of US-allied warlords and an area dominated by the country’s ethnic minorities, thousands of families like Sakina’s are fleeing their homes, fearful of living under the insurgents’ rule.