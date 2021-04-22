Top Navalny associates detained ahead of protests

MOSCOW, April 21 (AP): Two close associates of Alexei Navalny were detained on Wednesday ahead of protests planned to support the imprisoned Russian Opposition leader, who has been on a hunger strike since March 31. Navalny’s team on Sunday called for nationwide protests after reports about the politician’s health deteriorating in prison. Russian authorities have stressed that the demonstrations were not authorised and warned against participating in them.

Vladimir Voronin, a lawyer for top Navalny ally LyubovSobol , said on Twitter that people in uniform removed Sobol from a taxi near a Moscow metro station on Wednesday morning and took her to a police precinct. Police also detained Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, who is currently under house arrest on charges related to January protests in support of the politician. Yarmysh was detained near the entrance of her apartment building when she went out during the one hour she is allowed to leave, her lawyer, VeronikaPolyakova, said on Twitter.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials have rejected the accusation. His arrest for an alleged violation of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction triggered protests that represented the biggest show of defiance in Russia in recent years. Soon after, a court ordered Navalny to serve 2 and a half years in prison for the embezzlement conviction, which the European Court of Human Rights deemed to be arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.

Navalny began the hunger strike to protest prison officials’ refusal to let his doctors visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. The penitentiary service has said Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs. Navalny’s physician, Dr YaroslavAshikhmin, said on Saturday that test results he received from Navalny’s family showed sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys. Our patient could die at any moment, he said in a Facebook post.

On Sunday, the politician was transferred to a hospital in another prison and given a glucose drip. Prison officials rebuffed attempts by his doctors to visit him there. In response to the news about Navalny’s health, his team called for more nationwide protests on Wednesday, the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver his annual state of the nation address. According to a website dedicated to the protests, demonstrations were being planned in 165 Russian cities as of Wednesday morning.

