US will make sure other countries know that coronavirus originated in China: Pompeo

WASHINGTON, April 25 (AGENCIES): The United States is working with other countries to make sure they understand that coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Stressing that the burden is on Beijing to explain where the virus came from, Pompeo told The Ben Shapiro Show in an interview on Friday that China knew about the virus by December, 2019.

We need to hold accountable the parties responsible for the deaths here in the United States and the enormous economic costs that have been posed on the US, he said.

Pompeo said that the entire global economic system has been decimated.

“Diplomatically, we’re reaching out to countries all across the world to help them do the right thing, to help their economies get started back up, to make sure that when the time is right we can get international travel kicked back up so that global commerce can recommence, he said.

If you get demand back up, that will matter an awful lot to workers right here in the United States of America, he said.

We are also working with those countries to make sure they understand that this was in fact a virus that originated in Wuhan, China, that the Chinese government knew about this certainly by December of 2019,” he said.

“… and that they (China) failed to comply with their most fundamental obligations as a nation, and importantly, too, failed to comply with the international health regulations of the World Health Organization and then did a lot of things and we can talk about them at great length to cover that up, Pompeo added.

Those are the kinds of things that the US needs to address, he said.

Pompeo alleged that the World Health Organization failed in its mission to protect the world from the pandemic.

We’re not going to let that happen again, and we’re going to set up something, a system, which delivers an outcome which reduces the risk that anything like this can ever happen again, from China or from anyplace else, he said.