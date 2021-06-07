Yemen official says Houthi rebel missile hits city, kills 14 

CAIRO, June 6 (AP): A ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saturday killed at least 17 people in a government-held city, including a five-year-old girl, officials said, as a US envoy to the country accused the rebels of failing to try to reach peace in the war-wrecked nation.

The missile hit a gas station in the Rawdha neighbourhood in the central city of Marib, according to Ali al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary.

Information minister Moammar al-Iryani said the attack killed at least 17 people and wounded at least five others. All casualties were civilians, he added.

He called on the UN and the US to condemn the attack, saying it amounted to a war crime.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

The government-run SABA news agency reported that the rebels also fired an explosive-laden drone shortly after the missile attack. It said the drone destroyed two ambulances that had rushed to the area to transfer wounded to hospitals.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attempting since February to capture Marib from the internationally recognised government to try to complete their control over the northern part of Yemen.

But they did not make any substantial progress and suffered heavy losses amid stiff resistance from government forces aided by the Saudi-led coalition supporting them.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government into exile.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government. The war has killed more than 1,30,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Saturday’s attack on Marib came just a day after US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking lashed out at the rebels, accusing them of failing to try to reach an urgently needed cease-fire. He said the Iranian-backed Houthis bear the major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully and to take steps to “resolve a nearly seven-years conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people.”

