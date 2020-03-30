337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating lockdown in J&K: DGP

JAMMU, March 29 (PTI): Expressing satisfaction over the people’s cooperation in the success of the current lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh on Sunday said a total of 337 FIRs were registered and 627 persons arrested for violating prohibitory orders in the Union Territory.

In addition, 118 shops and 490 vehicles have been seized for defying the orders, DGP Singh said, highlighting the need for a united action to combat the deadly disease. Jammu and Kashmir administration had on March 22 ordered a shutdown of all establishments, except those providing essential services and commodities, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, which has so far claimed two lives in the Union Territory.

“A total of 337 FIRs were lodged against the lockdown violators in which 627 persons have been arrested till Saturday evening. Most of the arrested were later released after sensitizing them about the threat,” the police chief said in a statement.

He said the police is very strict against the lockdown violators. Reiterating his appeal to the people to follow the health advisories, he said, “The fight against COVID-19 is not restricted to one organisation or one community, it is time to fight against this deadly disease together.”

The cooperation provided by the people is “highly encouraging”, said Singh, adding the outreach programmes conducted by the police at the grassroots level helped in controlling the social and religious gatherings. He also appealed to the people to come forward in disclosing their travel history or if they are in contact with any such person who has been tested positive for the infection.

“There is no harm in disclosing travel details, rather it is for the safety and security of individuals, their families, relatives and for the community,” Singh said. Referring to the tremendous response of the people to the government’s call to stay away from religious gathering, especially on Fridays, he said the people of J&K understood the need of staying at home and offering prayers from there except few incidents where people come out.

“Most people are cooperating in fighting this threat and have preferred to remain indoors. The people should not be afraid but it is the time to be cautious,” Singh said adding the quarantine centres are ready in every district.

“The individuals need to come forward and contribute in breaking the (transmission) chain. The number of positive cases is increasing by each passing day but can be reduced if we fight it together,” he said. The DGP said the police is providing all possible assistance to the civil administration, particularly the health department, in managing the quarantine centres.

“All those coming from outside J&K are being quarantined,” he said, adding hundreds of people are giving details of those persons who are hiding their travel history and so far more than 1,200 such people have been traced with the cooperation of the general public. For the police personnel, he said, training centres at different locations have been activated as quarantine centres.

“Police hospitals at Srinagar and Jammu have also opened helplines and all officers/security agencies including the policemen have been strictly instructed to follow the health protocol and to prepare quarantine centres at unit levels,” he said. Singh said the police is also using its resources to help all jobless migrant workers by providing ration or by organizing it with the help of locals.