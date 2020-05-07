8 persons test COVID-19 positive in a day in Assam

Total number touches 53 ** 4 in Guwahati and 4 in Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 7: Eight more persons, four from Guwahati and four from Silchar tested positive for coronavirus taking the total number of positive cases to 53 in the state.

“Alert ~ 4 persons in Guwahati test #COVID19 + One of them have come from outside Assam, and is in home quarantine, while 3 are from Guwahati,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Earlier, four persons who travelled from Rajasthan to Silchar tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

“Alert ~ 4 persons, who took the same bus from Rajasthan in which the Cachar dist #COVID19 + person travelled, have tested positive too. Total #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 49,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in another tweet.

Now there are 18 active cases in the state, while 34 patients have been discharged from various hospitals and one patient died on April 10.

On Wednesday, a pilgrim, who is basically from Kochgaon in Sonitpur district, and travelled to Silchar from Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan, tested positive for COVID-19.

“A bus-load of 42 pilgrims were stranded at the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan and they showed up in Silchar on Wednesday morning,” Sarma said addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

“The bus reached Silchar with permission from Rajasthan government following the SOP stipulated by the ministry of home affairs for movement of stranded people due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic,” Sarma said.

“It is not understood how the Rajasthan government gave permission for movement of 42 passengers in a bus,” Sarma said.

“Among those pilgrims was this patient who went to Silchar along with the rest as opposed to getting down at Guwahati,” he said.

“The man came into contact with numerous individuals including members of his family. He is being treated at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

The man was experiencing fever and cough even while he was on the bus,” the minister said.

“Since all travelers were found asymptomatic they were screened and sent for home isolation. However, as authorities tested just him, he turned positive,” he added.

The state has reported 53 positive cases for Covid-19 so far including nine cases from Golaghat district, four each from Nalbari and Morigaon, Goalpara districts, three each from Dhubri district and one each from South Salmara, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Cachar, and Hailakandi district. A patient from Hailakandi district succumbed to the infection on April 10.