Actor Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

MUMBAI, Sept 2 (PTI): Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’, died on Thursday. He was 40.

Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10:20 am, authorities at the hospital said.

Though some reports suggested a heart attack, the cause of his sudden death, which sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom and ignited fresh debate on the pulls and pressures of showbiz, is not immediately clear.

“He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted… it will take some time,” Cooper Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

The hospital’s Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Shukla – who won ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in 2020 and joins the ranks of actors on the cusp of fame who went too early – was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital around 10:20 am.

“We are now waiting for the police ‘panchnama’, then a post-mortem will happen,” Bhavsar said.

The Mumbai born actor’s family issued a statement through his PR team requesting the media to draw a line and “give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve”.

“We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace,” it said.

Shukla began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He later appeared on shows such as ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi’, ‘Love U Zindagi’ but it was ‘Balika Vadhu’ that made him famous.

In a tragic coincidence, his co-star from the show, Pratyusha Banerjee, also died way too young. She was only 24 when she was found hanging in her apartment in Mumbai in 2016.

Other than ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Shukla participated in other reality shows, including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The tributes poured in, from shocked viewers who had watched him on so many shows, from his colleagues and from stars big and small.