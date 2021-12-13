After A Gap Of 21 Years Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe Title For India

HT DESK

Representing India, 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu from Punjab was crowned the new Miss Universe 2021 at the 70th Miss Universe event held in Eilat in Israel on Monday. She won the title 21 years after Lara Dutta had won it in the year 2000. Notably, the event was live-streamed globally.

Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, the previous titleholder from Mexico. She left behind the contestants Paraguay and South Africa, who came in first and second runners-up respectively, to win the crown.

The answer that won Sandhu the crown was to the question, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

She replied, “My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today”.