Arnab out of Taloja jail after SC bail

SC questions Maha govt over Arnab case, says matter pertains to personal liberty

MUMBAI, Nov 11 (PTI): Journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday walked out the Taloja jail in adjoining Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Goswami came out of the jail around 8.30 pm and waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, saying he was thankful to the Supreme Court for granting him bail.

He flashed the victory sign and said, “this is the victory of the people of India.”

The apex court, in its ruling on Wednesday, said it will be a “travesty of justice” if personal liberty is curtailed.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district.

The Supreme Court questioned the Maharashtra government over the 2018 abetment to suicide case against journalist Arnab and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee asked the state whether there was any need for custodial interrogation of Goswami as the issue pertains to “personal liberty”.

The bench observed that Indian democracy is “extraordinarily resilient” and the Maharashtra government must ignore all this (Arnab’s taunt on TV).

“Whatever be his ideology, least I don’t even watch his channel but if in this case constitutional court’s do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably,” Justice Chandrachud said, adding, “the point is can you deny personal liberty of a person on these allegations”.

The top court is hearing Goswami’s plea seeking interim bail in the case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer in 2018.

Goswami has challenged the Bombay High Court’s November 9 order refusing to grant him and two others interim bail in the case and asked them to move the trial court for relief.