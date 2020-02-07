Bodo Accord has brought all stakeholders together, claims PM

‘Northeast ignored for years; now becoming growth engine’

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said for years the northeastern region was ignored but things changed under his government, and it has now become a growth engine.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi also said many problems in the northeast were resolved only for meeting political reasons and remained confined to papers.

“Let us talk about the Bodo accord. Despite many efforts, the issue was unsolved for years. The Bodo accord signed now is special because it has brought all stakeholders together and we are moving towards a more peaceful era,” he said.

The Bodo accord was signed on January 27 by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) for bringing a lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

The prime minister said for years, distance became a reason to ignore the northeast and things have changed now.

“The northeast is becoming a growth engine. Great work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region,” he said.

Updating will help give benefits of govt schemes to poor: PM

Modi launched a strong defence of the National Population Register (NPR), saying it was being updated to allow the rightful beneficiaries get the benefit of government welfare schemes.

He said the NPR was first done in 2010 and later updated in 2015.

He said census and NPR are “usual administrative” processes which have been carried out previously as well but have now suddenly become contentious.

Questions asked in the NPR are purely governance related, he said citing the example of asking citizens of the language spoken by them and their parents are deeply linked to the schools that need to be set up in that particular area.

“Don’t try to mislead people,” he said, asking opposition parties to not politicise the issue for narrow political gains.

“They are opposing (NPR) for narrow and frivolous political narrative. This is anti-poor,” he said, adding his government had made productive use of the data collected by previous NPR to give benefits of the schemes to the poor.

“We have record of your NPR, no citizen was persecuted based on that record of NPR,” he said, citing the statement of the home minister of the Congress-led UPA government appealing to citizens to enrol in the exercise.

PM attacks Opp for ‘misguiding, misinforming’ people on CAA

Modi launched a blistering attack on opposition parties on their attempt to “misguide and misinform” the nation on the new citizenship law, saying the Kerala chief minister was on one hand warning about extremist elements infiltrating anti-CAA protests and on the other his party was supporting them in Delhi.

The Prime Minister quoted statements made by Ram Manohar Lohia and Lal Bahadur Shastri on supporting minorities facing persecution in Pakistan.

“Is it ok to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does the same? The path being taken on CAA by many Opposition parties is unfortunate,” he said.

Modi said the Kerala chief minister has warned about extremists being involved in anti-citizenship law protests in the state but Left party members were supporting similar protests in the national capital.

He said there was an attempt to cover undemocratic activity under the garb of protests against the law. He went on to say that no one is going to get political benefit out of the protests.

He made the statements on protests against the new law, which seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants of all faiths, except Muslims, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India by December 31, 2014.

Instead of scaring people on the law, right information needs to be provided, he said.