BSF Jawan Kills Self, Colleague At Camp Along Bangladesh Border

New Delhi/Kolkata, March 7 (PTI): A BSF jawan allegedly shot himself dead after killing a colleague at a camp in West Bengal’s Murshidabad along the India-Bangladesh border on Monday, a day after five troops of the force were killed in a fratricidal incident at a base along the Pakistan front.

The incident took place at the Kakmarichar Border Security Force (BSF) camp along the India-Bangladesh front. It falls under the paramilitary force’s Berhampore sector, which is about 230 kilometres from state capital Kolkata.

“In an unfortunate incident, at around 0645 hrs, Head Constable Johnson Toppo of the 117th battalion shot head Constable H G Shekharan, and subsequently shot himself with his service rifle at border post Kakmarichar,” a BSF spokesperson said.

They were taken to a hospital in Sagarpara where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

Officials said the incident took place after they returned to their post after finishing their night duty at the border.

The spokesperson said both of them were supposed to visit the local Raninagar police station at 10 am on Monday for recording of statements in connection with a case registered in November last year.

The officials said some issue linked to this police case purportedly led the two troopers get into a confrontation, following which Toppo allegedly fired at Shekharan.

The police case pertains to the BSF reportedly detaining a farmer at the Bangladesh border last year.

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the BSF to ascertain the facts about the latest incident even as a case was registered with the local police, the spokesperson said.

Senior BSF and police officers visited the camp and spoke to the personnel residing there.

The incident comes a day after a BSF jawan allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at a camp in Amritsar, Punjab, leaving four of his colleagues dead and another critically injured, before falling to a bullet, officials said.

The camp in Punjab is along the India-Pakistan border.

As per official data, 19 BSF troopers have been killed till now in fratricide incidents since 2017.

As per a December 2021 data shared by the government in Parliament, a total of 25 fratricide incidents have taken place in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) during 2019-2021.

The highest number of these incidents took place in the CRPF (11) followed by the BSF (nine). The data did not say the number of deaths that took place in these incidents.

Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said that various “measures are taken/being undertaken to promote the mental health and well-being of the jawans”.

The other CAPFs where such incidents took place include the CISF, ITBP, and the SSB apart from the Assam Rifles.