CDS Bipin Rawat No More, Died In Army Chopper Crash

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died after the IAF chopper he was on board met with an accident at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

A total of 14 people were on board the helicopter including CDS Bipin Rawat’s wife which met with the accident due to dense fog. 13 were already reported dead by ANI.

DNA testing will be required to identify the dead bodies that have been recovered so far. His wife Madhulika Rawat is also missing and is not yet traceable.