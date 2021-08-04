Class 10 results: CBSE records highest ever 99.04 pass percentage, girls outshine boys

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 exam results declared on Tuesday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

The pass percentage increased by over seven percentage points against last year’s 91.46 per cent. The difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was 3.7 per cent last year.

While the pass percentage of girls and boys stood at 99.24 per cent and 98.89 per cent respectively, transgenders achieved a pass percentage of 100 per cent.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. Schools were also asked to ensure that the marks awarded by them are in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams.

Over 21.13 lakh regular candidates had registered for the class 10 exam this year.

“The result of 16,639 students is still under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students,” said CBSE Examination controller Sanyam Bharwdaj.

The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has increased from 41,804 last year to 57,824 this time. Similarly, the number of students scoring between 90 and 95 per cent has increased from 1,84,358 to 2,00,962.

The number of Children with Special Needs scoring above 95 per cent is 53 while 224 students in the category have scored above 90 per cent. In the CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 99.92 per cent students have passed class 10.

Kendriya Vidalayas and the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration have achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage as against 99.23 per cent and 93.67 per cent respectively last year.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have improved their pass percentage from 98.66 to 99.99 this year. The pass percentage of government and government-aided schools has increased by over 15 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

The pass percentage of private schools has also increased by over six per cent since last year.

A total of 17,636 candidates have been placed under compartment as against over 1.5 lakh students last year.

“The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 and September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time,” Bhardwaj said.

The Trivandrum region has achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru (99.96 per cent), Chennai (99.94 per cent), Pune (99.92 pc), Ajmer (99.88 pc), Panchkula (99.77 pc), Patna (99.66 pc), Bhubaneswar (99.62 pc), Bhopal (99.47 pc), Chandigarh (99.46 pc), Dehradun (99.23 pc), Prayagraj (99.19 pc) and Noida (98.78 pc).

The pass percentage of Delhi West and Delhi East regions is 98.74 percent and 97.80 percent respectively. The Guwahati region has achieved a pass percentage of 90.54 per cent.