Coronavirus cases in country increases to 137, one more death reported

NEW DELHI, MARCH 17 (AGENCIES): The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday, while one more person died taking the death toll to three, according to health ministry.

The cases include 24 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 15 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 39 cases, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 26 cases which includes two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. Ladakh has reported six cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported five cases which includes two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Odisha reported its first case on Monday. In Haryana, there are 15 cases, which include fourteen foreigners, while Uttarakhand has reported one case.

According to the ministry’s data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

Three persons infected with the virus have died so far, the latest casualty being a 64-year-old man from Mumbai with a travel history to Dubai who succumbed on Tuesday.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who returned from Saudi Arabia died last Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.