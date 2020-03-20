COVID-19 scare: BTC election deferred

Poll code remains in force: state poll panel

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 20: In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the State Election Commission (SEC) has deferred the elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated for April 4.

The elections to the 40-member BTC can now be held by April-end, the state election commissioner Alok Kumar told a press conference here on Friday.

The BTC’s jurisdiction is over four districts of Assam — Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri — and they are collectively known as Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts (BTAD).

“We have issued a notification deferring the election” due to the measures taken by the state government to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Kumar said.

“Considering the request of the state government for postponement of the poll, the State Election Commission deferred the remaining phases of the BTC elections after finalization of the list of contesting candidates in each constituency on March 20. It was decided in a bid to prevent the spread of the epidemic in the BTAD areas,” Kumar said.

“A new schedule will be notified for poll, repoll (if any) and counting while giving adequate time for campaigning,” Kumar said when asked when the elections would be held.

“However, the Model Code of Conduct will continue to be in force for the time being and will be reviewed at the time of issue of notification of remaining phases of the election,” he added.