DDA’s new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth Rs 2.14 cr

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (PTI): The new housing scheme of the DDA was launched on Saturday with 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones being worth Rs 2.14 cr in the high-income group category.

Maximum number of flats – 757 – have been offered in the MIG category, the official said.

The scheme is completely online, done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said.

The scheme was virtually launched by DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain.

Under the scheme, over 1,350 flats are on offer for various categories at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini, they said.

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291 respectively, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

HIG flats are available in 3 BHK and 2 BHK categories; while MIG ones are in 2 BHK category.

In 3 BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 cr to 2.14 cr, the brochure said.

In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 cr to Rs 1.72 cr, it said.

MIG flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalagiri, officials said.

The scheme was approved recently during an online meeting of the authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA chairman Anil Baijal.

The applications under the scheme can be sent till February 16, the DDA said.

The applicant will have to visit DDA only for the purpose of execution deed.

Eligible allottees may avail benefits under credit-linked subsidy scheme under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana)- Housing for All (Urban) the DDA said.

Since, a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).