Deep Sidhu arrested by Special Cell; Court sends him to 7-day police custody

NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (PTI): A Delhi court on Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s three new agri laws.

Metropolitan magistrate Prigya Gupta sent Sidhu to the custody after the police alleged he was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents at the Red Fort. Sidhu’s counsel, however, claimed he had nothing to do with the violence and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The arrest was made by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, said deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Later, Yadav told PTI that that Sidhu was arrested from Karnal Bypass at 10.40 pm on Monday, adding that he was wanted in connection with the case of instigating the crowd at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

“The Crime Branch will investigate his role in detail,” the DCP said.

Asked where he was hiding after the January 26 violence, Yadav said the investigation is in an initial stage.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu’s arrest.

After the Republic Day 26 violence that had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead, Sidhu was posting videos on social media.

“Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account,” police sources said.

Sidhu kept changing his locations to evade arrest, they said.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on January 26, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where the religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestors died.

In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.