Delhi govt to celebrate Teachers Day as ‘Abhar Diwas’

New Delhi, Sept 4 (PTI): The Delhi government will celebrate Teachers Day on Sunday as ‘Abhar Diwas’ and award 122 teachers who discharged their duties diligently during the Covid pandemic, deputy Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Besides, the new ‘Face of DoE’ (Directorate of Education) awards will be given to two teachers – Raj Kumar and Suman Arora.

Also, two special awards will be given to Bharti Kalra and Rani Bhardwaj who during the pandemic provided tablet devices to the students and supported them in various ways so that they can continue with their studies, the deputy CM said.

He said that of the 1,108 applications received for the Delhi government’s teachers’ awards, 122 have been finalised by a panel.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said earlier the number of awards were 103 and this year it has been increased.

The eligibility criteria have been relaxed to bring guest teachers and private tutors under consideration for the award. The norm of 15 years of teaching experience to be considered for the award has been relaxed to three years, he added.

The recipients will be presented with the awards at a ceremony on Teachers Day on Sunday.