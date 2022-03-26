Delhi Ranks Third In Terms Of Per Capita Income Behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

NEW DELHI, March 25 (PTI): Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

The survey also said that Delhi’s GDP at current prices increased by about 50 per cent in the last six years from Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22.

According to the survey, Delhi’s per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22.

“Delhi’s Per Capita Income during 2021-22 at current prices, has been worked out to Rs 4,01,982 as against Rs 3,44,136 during 2020-21, showing a growth of 16.81 per cent. Per Capita Income of Delhi is ranked at 3rd place among States/UTs while Goa stood at 1st place and Sikkim at 2nd place,” the survey said.

The economic survey for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22, it said.

“Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore,” the report added.

Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22.

The surplus revenue has declined by 0.04 per cent during 2021-22, as per the report.

“Delhi’s revenue surplus was 0.18 per cent of GSDP during 2020-21 and 0.14 per cent during 2021-22 (BE),” the report said.

Delhi’s fiscal deficit increased in 2020-21.

“There is a fiscal deficit of Rs 9,972.96 crore during 2020-21 (prov) as compared to a fiscal deficit of Rs 3,227.79 crore in 2019-20, which is 1.27 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.41 per cent during 2019-20,” it said.

According to Economic Survey, during 2021-22, the transport sector has been allocated the major share of about 23.45 per cent of the total budget allocation of schemes and projects, followed by Education (19.52 per cent), Medical and Public Health (13.74 per cent), social welfare (11.74 per cent), Water supply and sanitation (8.66 per cent), Energy (8.53 per cent) and Housing & Urban Development (8.51 per cent).

The survey said the daily average passenger ridership in DTC and Cluster buses has gone down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The daily average passenger ridership in DTC was 12.24 lakh and 8.50 lakh in Cluster buses during the year 2020-21, however, during the pre-Covid period, it was 33.31 lakh in DTC buses and 17.71 lakh in Cluster buses,” the economic survey 2021-22 said.

The total number of motor vehicles on road in Delhi as of March 31, 2021, was 122.53 lakh, showing 3.03 per cent year-on-year growth, it added.

According to the survey, the forest and tree cover area of Delhi increased to 342 sq km in 2021. It means that the share of forests in the total geographical area has increased to 23.06 per cent.

It cited the latest India State of Forest Report, 2021, and said Delhi has the largest forest cover of 194.24 sq km followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru, among the seven major megacities.

The income from manufacturing has increased from Rs 18,907 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 42,230 crore in 2021-22, the report noted.

As per India Tourism Statistics-2021, Delhi secured 4th rank in total foreign tourist visits in 2020, with a total share of 9.50 per cent, it added.

During 2011-12 to 2020-21, the number of consumers of electricity in Delhi increased from 43.01 lakh to 63.87 lakh.

About 93 per cent of households of Delhi now have access to piped water supply, it said.

Important vital indicators like infant mortality rate, neonatal mortality rate, the under-five mortality rate in respect of Delhi stand at lower levels of 11, 10 and 19 compared to all India levels of 30, 23, and 36, respectively, it noted.

“Total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.5 in Delhi, is among the lowest in India (all India level – 2.2), which indicates the achievement of the replacement rate. On the same lines, the crude death rate of 3.3 per cent in Delhi is the lowest in the country,” the economic survey 2021-22 stated.