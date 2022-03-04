Demanding Old Pension Scheme, Govt Employees Gherao Himachal Assembly

Shimla, March 3 (PTI): Hundreds of state government employees held a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

Their protest was continuing even after the adjournment of the proceedings of the state Assembly on Thursday at 5 pm till Friday.

New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM) chief Pradeep Thakur demanded that the state government should restore the old pension scheme in which the entire amount of pension was given by the government.

The old pension scheme for government employees was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004, and the new National Pension Scheme (NPS) was implemented.

As per the old scheme, an employee was given 50 per cent of the last basic salary as pension after the retirement, he said.

On the other hand, as per the new pension scheme, the employees contribute 10 per cent of their salary for pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent, he added.

Further, the entire amount under the old pension scheme remained with the state government whereas the amount under the new pension scheme remains with NSDL company which is involved in share trading, he added.

The protesters demanded that the chief minister should come at the dharna site outside Assembly to listen to their grievances, otherwise they would continue their protest tonight.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told the media that he had called the representatives of the protesters for talks but they did not come.

Earlier, the police tried to stop the protestors at different locations of Shimla but a large number of them managed to reach near the main gate of the Assembly at Kennedy chowk forcing the police to lock all the gates of the state Assembly.

The state government employees under the banner of New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM) raised slogans “Old Pension-Old Pension”, “Purani Pension Bahal Karo (restore old pension)” by holding tricolour in their hands.

The protestors also tried to cross the grill near the Kennedy chowk to enter the Assembly but Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla and his team foiled their attempt.

A municipal corporation fire engine was also deployed in front of the state Assembly to use it as a water cannon to disperse the protesters. The state director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu was on the spot to monitor the security arrangements.

Earlier, the protesters across the state gathered at Tutu from where they reached the New Bus Stand crossing in the morning. From there, they tried to reach the state Assembly but the police stopped them at 103 railway crossing from where most of them reached at Chaura Maidan whereas several others arrived at Kennedy Chowk outside the main gate.

The NPSKM had started a ‘padyatra’, foot march, from Mandi on February 23 demanding restoring of the old pension scheme and announced to gherao the state Assembly on March 3.

In the Assembly, the Opposition Congress tried to raise the old pension scheme issue on Thursday morning but staged a walkout when they were not allowed to do so.

Later in the evening, the state Assembly was adjourned briefly during uproar over the issue of old pension scheme.

The speaker Vipin Singh Parmar adjourned the House for five minutes at 4.50 pm when chief minister Thakur and the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri exchanged heated words.

However the proceedings of the House could not resume at 4.55 pm and finally it was adjourned for Friday at 11 am.

The uproar started when the chief minister blamed opposition for the protest by the state employees outside the state Assembly for restoring the old age pension.

The chief minister stated in the House during the ongoing budget session that the opposition did the entire work of instigating and provoking them.

“You (Opposition) are responsible for this, you have created this situation, it’s you and only you are responsible for this situation,” he added.

Without naming Agnihotri, the chief minister said that his political ambition would not be fulfilled.

At this, Agnihotri and other Congress legislators asked the chief minister to handle the situation emerged due to gherao by the protesting employees outside the state Assembly.

The Congress leader said that the Assembly gates were locked and no one was allowed to go outside.

The leader of Opposition urged the government to have some mercy on the protesting employees as water cannons were used to disperse them.

Agnihotri said that instead of talking with the protesters, the state government issued instructions of ‘no work, no pay’ and suspending the striking protestors.

The leader of Opposition went on to say that whatever is happening in Ukraine, is happening there but here own police is using its force on its own employees.

The state government on Wednesday constituted a three-member committee headed by the chief secretary to consider the old pension scheme issue.