Elderly Woman Attacked, Sexually Assaulted In Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI): An 87-year-old bed-ridden woman here has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man, who broke into her house, attacked her and fled with her mobile phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when her daughter (65) had gone out to meet a friend, they said.

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those pertaining to sexual assault and theft.

The elderly woman’s family members have alleged that police delayed action and did not take their complaint, a charge denied by officials, who said FIR was registered based on the complaint received.

Tagging the Delhi Police, a close friend of the family tweeted, “My friend’s 87-year-old bed ridden grandmother was raped in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar yesterday. She has injuries too. The @DelhiPolice has not been cooperative and is refusing to file an FIR.”

Police said on Sunday night, only a complaint of theft was lodged and a case was registered ‘promptly’ on its basis at the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

On Monday, the complainant alleged that she was also sexually assaulted, and IPC sections pertaining to it have been added to the case, they said.

The Delhi Police tweeted: “On Sunday, a written complaint of theft of mobile phone from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen, after which FIR under relevant sections was promptly registered.”

“Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant. Relevant sections of law have been added in the FIR and investigation taken up. Victim being provided counselling and all necessary assistance,” it said.

Police said according to family members, the man broke into the house and when he was spotted by the elderly woman and questioned, he said he worked for a gas agency and was called for at the house for work.

When the woman found him to be suspicious and tried to raise an alarm, he attacked her, sexually assaulted her and stole her mobile phone, they told police.

Police said that family members have alleged rape.

When her daughter arrived home, she found her injured and approached the police, the family members said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (West) Prashant Gautam on Monday said based on the allegations made out in the first complaint of the victim, a case under IPC section pertaining to theft was registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Now, sexual assault has been alleged by the victim, “we are adding relevant sections to the FIR”, he said and added that teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.