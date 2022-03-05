Entire World Passing Through A Delicate Period Now: PM

Mirzapur (UP), March 4 (PTI): Stating that the entire world is passing through a delicate period now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted no matter how deep the crisis is India’s response is even bigger.

Addressing an election rally here, the PM also said that thousands of students have been brought back from Ukraine safely under the ongoing Operation Ganga, and those still there are being evacuated.

“The entire world now is passing through a ‘najuk daur’ (delicate period) of this century. Many countries are today affected by the pandemic, unrest and uncertainty. But you must have seen however deep the crisis is India’s attempts (to address them) are even bigger and firm,” he said.

“We have brought back thousands of students from Ukraine under Operation Ganga safely,” the PM said, adding special flights are being operated for those still stuck there.

Any campaign associated with mother Ganga is bound to succeed, he added.

“During the coronavirus period, India brought every single citizen stuck abroad by running Operation Vande Bharat. Operation Devi Shakti was carried out in Afghanistan. Now, India is engaged in saving every citizen and student in Ukraine,” he added.

Targeting the Opposition, the PM said the voters of Uttar Pradesh need to defeat “‘pariwarwadi’ (dynasts) and ‘Mafiawadi’ (those who support the mafia elements) and bring the BJP government.”

“Uttar Pradesh continuously needs leadership which is filled with patriotic spirit, is honest and can toil hard for development. The history of these dynasts (Opposition) is written in black. Their history is of looting the state, freeing terrorists, helping rioters, patronising the mafia and criminals. Such people can do good neither to the country nor UP,” Modi said.

He said the Opposition has only one work – to break society, divide the people, and grab power and loot Uttar Pradesh. “Is this game acceptable to you?” he asked.

He said that during the previous government in the state, only 800 houses were built for the poor in Mirzapur, but the Adityanath government has sanctioned 40,000 houses, 28,000 of which have already been built.

“Will you vote for those who built 800 or who gave 28,000?” he asked.

“Working hard is not in the dictionary of dynasts. They do not have time for helping and worrying for the poor. They cannot make the country and UP strong,” he said, adding this is time to stand unitedly.

“Your vote this time around is for making the country capable and realise the dream of a strong UP,” he said.

Mentioning the Covid pandemic, he said even big countries appeared helpless, but in India “we provided free ration to 80 crore people”.

“We sent Rs 30,000 crore directly in the bank accounts of women, more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the account for farmers. In the biggest crisis of the century, the BJP gave priority to the life of poor,” he said, talking about the free coronavirus vaccines being given to people.

Attacking the Congress over corruption, he said, “There is Modi and Yogi now. When money is released from Delhi, entire 100 paise reaches the beneficiary. Such double engine government is needed for the development of UP.”