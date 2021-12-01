Giant 86 kg fish at city outlet attracts curious onlookers

Coimbatore, Nov 30 (PTI): A giant fish weighing 86 kg, kept in a shop here, is the talk of the town across the city with people making a beeline to catch a glimpse of it.

The fish, Yellow Tuna arrived from Mangaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday morning at the shop of Kabir in Ramanathapuram area here and had to be unloaded by more than five people.

People from nearby areas thronged the shop to have a look of the huge fish.

The shop had a few months ago received a fish weighing 56 kg from Kerala, Kabir, who bought the giant fish at an auction, said.

After cleaning, the fish would have a weight of around 50 to 55 kg and one kg can be sold at Rs 250, he claimed.