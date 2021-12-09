GOI Launches Online Portal For Vehicle Theft

Five States/UTs, namely Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, have provided the facility of online filing of e-FIR for complaints of theft of vehicles, mobile phones and documents wherein accused are unknown, through their State Citizen Service.

In order to facilitate States/UTs, National Crime Record Bureau has shared the source code and Standard Operating Procedure of the e-FIR module of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with all the States/UTs for customising it as per their requirements and deployment at their State Data Centres (SDCs) for providing online e-FIR facility to citizens.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.