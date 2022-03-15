Govt Should Reconsider AFSPA Continuance In Northeastern States: DMK’s Tiruchi Siva

New Delhi, March 14 (PTI): The government should reconsider the continuance of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the northeastern states, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He referred to the killing of 13 civilians by security forces in Nagaland in December and said that only Nagaland but all its neighbouring states are also suffering because of the AFSPA.

“It’s high time. The government has to reconsider whether this Act should continue,” Siva said while participating in a debate in the Upper House on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Referring to Section 4 of the AFSPA, Siva said it gives special powers to commissioned officers in disturbed areas to fire upon and use force against any person who is acting in contravention of any law, arrest without warrant any person who has committed a cognisable offence or against whom reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed or is about to commit such an offence.

Section 6 of the Act says that no prosecution or other legal proceeding shall be instituted, except with the sanction of the central government, he noted.

Siva said the previous speakers in the debate spoke on development and he was speaking about the safety of the people and their psychological and mental condition.

“The unrest which is prevailing is not because of the issues only but because of such Acts also. When such an Act is there and armed forces are wandering with enormous powers with no control on them, the people will react in their own manner, because you know the hilly people…,” he said.

“This is an appeal. What is the necessity (for continuing AFSPA)? Why should the people be killed unnecessarily?” he asked.

There may be issues anywhere and people will rebel in a democratic country as they have got rights, the DMK leader said.

“But does it mean that they can be killed and they (security forces) cannot even be questioned?” he asked, adding that it is worrisome.

He said the Supreme Court had also observed that if an offence is committed even by an Army personnel, there is no concept of absolute immunity from trial by a criminal court constituted under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Even six years after signing of the framework agreement between the NSCN and the government, there has been an inordinate delay in the peace talks, Siva said.

“The government should find some other way to coordinate with the people and find a peaceful solution and the northeast region should flourish,” he said.

Siva said the region is facing a challenge for funds for infrastructure development and this has led to a slower pace of economic and social growth.

He said the region is rich in water resources and receives the highest rainfall. This can be used for irrigation as organic farming is getting popular in the region.

This region should set an example for other parts of the country, he added.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the northeast needs more money and inputs.

The budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in 2015-16 was Rs 2,360 crore and Rs 2,800 crore in 2022-23, she said.

Dev also suggested that there is a need to bring objectivity in project selection.

“They (government) should do a district-wise survey of the infrastructure deficit. Projects are being taken – which are in second and third priority. It must be need-based,” she said.

V Vijaya Sai Reddy of the YSRCP also participated in the debate.