Guv asks Kamal Nath to seek floor test on Tuesday

Coronavirus’ reprieve for Cong-led MP govt, no floor test in MP; BJP moves SC

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday issued a fresh directive to beleaguered Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test in the assembly on Tuesday as a ‘letter war’ raged between the two constitutional functionaries amid political turmoil in the state.

The governor said failure to hold a floor test will mean the chief minister does not enjoy majority in the house.

Tandon’s fresh directive came two days after he first asked Nath to face a floor test on Monday, the day when the budget session of the Assembly commenced.

\However, the assembly was adjourned till March 26 after the state government raised concerns over the coronavirus threat without taking up the confidence motion as demanded by the BJP.

The 15-month-old Nath government, whose stability has come under doubt due to resignation by a section of Congress MLAs, pointed out that legislature sessions in several other states had been truncated due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Nath wrote a letter to the Governor, stating that holding the floor test on Monday would have been “undemocratic and unconstitutional” in a situation where his MLAs have been held “hostage”.

Apparently annoyed over the tone of Nath’s missive, Tandon dashed off another letter to the Congress chief minister, requesting him to take up trust vote on Tuesday and prove his majority in the house.

The Nath government has been teetering on the brink of a collapse ever since 22 Congress rebel MLAs resigned.

“Thanks for the reply to my letter dated March 14. But I am hurt that the tone and tenor of it is not conducive to democratic values,” the governor letter stated.

“I request you again to take up a floor test and prove your government’s majority in the Assembly on Tuesday to uphold the constitutional and democratic values,” the governor said.

Tandon expressed his annoyance over the Congress government not seeking a trust vote on Monday as directed by him.

Earlier in the day, Nath, in his letter to Tandon, said holding of a floor test in the Assembly would have been “undemocratic and unconstitutional” in view of some MLAs of the Congress being held in “captivity” by the BJP with the help of the Karnataka Police.

The BJP has steadfastly denied holding any Congress MLA in “captivity”.

“I would like you to recall that when I met you on March 13, 2020, I had brought to your notice that the BJP has kept many Congress MLAs as captive under the control of Karnataka Police and they were forced to give different types of statements.

“I have clarified that in such a situation holding any floor test has no meaning,” Nath stated in his six-page letter dated March 16.

“A floor test will be meaningful only when all the MLAs are free from captivity and totally free from all kind of pressure,” Nath stated.

In his letter, the CM also referred to a Supreme Court judgment defining powers of a governor under Article 175 (2).

“The governor must keep clear of any political horse- trading and even unsavoury political manipulations, irrespective of the degree of their ethical repulsiveness…” it stated.

Referring to the governor’s letter, Nath said he was surprised” to know that Tandon believed that prima facie the state government had lost majority.

BHOPAL/NEW DELHI, March 16 (PTI): Citing coronavirus concerns, the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh teetering on the brink of collapse got a reprieve from the Assembly Speaker who did not take up the floor test on Monday as directed by the Governor and adjourned the state Assembly till March 26.

As Governor Lalji Tandon asked chief minister Kamal Nath to test his majority on Tuesday in a fresh directive following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, the tussle for power in the central state also moved to the Supreme Court with a miffed senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking its intervention.

Chouhan, a former chief minister, sought a court direction to the state government to face a floor test, shortly after Speaker N P Prajapati announced the adjournment of the budget session which commenced on Monday.

The apex court agreed to hear Chouhan’s plea on Tuesday in a throwback to its intervention during political crisis in states including in Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last couple of years when it favoured floor tests without any delay.

The Speaker then adjourned the House till March 26. The drama didn’t stop after the House was adjourned, as 106 MLAs of the BJP, led by Chouhan reached the governor’s residence and demanded that a floor test be held immediately.