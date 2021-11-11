Himanta for Modi as PM for another 20 years

‘Hindus have every right to come to India when faced with problems’



New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI): Every Hindu living anywhere in the world has the right to come to India when he faces problems in that place, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Attacking the Congress party, Sarma also said that most of the problems that the country has been facing are because of only ‘one family’.

“Every Hindu living anywhere in the world has the right to come to India when they face problems there,” he said, in the Times Now Summit 2021.

The chief minister said that India belongs to Hindus and it is their natural home.

“This is a country of the Sanatan and the Hindu civilization,” he said.

Asked about the attempts to forge unity among Opposition parties to fight the BJP and whether West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee could be a possible leader, Sarma said for him a party loses an election whenever the leader loses his or her own elections.

“After Mamata Banerjee lost her own assembly seat, for me, she ceased to be a political entity,” he said, referring to Banerjee’s defeat in Nandigram.

The chief minister said that no one would have talked about the BJP’s win had Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost the polls from Varanasi.

He also said that India needs Modi as Prime Minister for another 20 years.

Referring to the welfare programmes being undertaken in the Northeast, Sarma said the region has seen dramatic development ever since the Modi government assumed office at the Centre.

He said the people of the Northeast feel more comfortable with the rest of India now than before.

“Now India has arrived in the Northeast and the Northeast too has arrived in the country’s main landscape,” he said.

