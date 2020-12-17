Historic Haldibari–Chilahati rail link reopened

Modi-Hasina summit: Two nations ink 7 pacts

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: In an event which will go down the history of both India and Bangladesh as a major step towards boosting people-to-people contact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated a railway link between Haldibari in India and Chilahati in Bangladesh during the PM-level virtual bilateral summit.

Later on the day, a goods train was flagged off by Bangladesh railway minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan from Chilahati station which entered India passing through the international border thus heralding a new era for the people living in both the countries.

Besides this, the two sides inked seven pacts to further broadbase cooperation in varied sectors, and restored a cross-border rail link, snapped during the 1965 India-Paksitan war.

The railway network of India and Bangladesh are mostly inherited from British Era Indian Railways. After partition in 1947, 7 rail links were operational between India and the then East Pakistan (up to 1965).

Presently, there are 4 operational rail links between India and Bangladesh. They are, Petrapole (India) – Benapole (Bangladesh), Gede (India) – Darshana (Bangladesh), Singhabad (India)-Rohanpur (Bangladesh), Radhikapur (India)–Birol (Bangladesh). The Haldibari – Chilahati rail link being made functional from December 17 is the 5th rail link between India and Bangladesh.

The Haldibari – Chilahati rail link was operational till 1965. This was part of the Broad Gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri during partition.

During the summit, held virtually, the two leaders deliberated on a range of issues including, threat of terrorism, challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, management of Indo-Bangla border, regional connectivity, ways to boost trade and energy ties as well as matters relating to the displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

“It has been a challenging year due to the epidemic. But it is a matter of satisfaction that India and Bangladesh had good cooperation in this difficult time. We are also having good cooperation in the field of vaccines. We will also take special care of your needs in this regard,” Modi told Hasina.

Describing India as a ‘true friend’, Hasina said both countries could play a significant role in the global and regional value chains by further integrating their economies as well as boosting connectivity.

Hasina also commended the way India confronted the coronavirus crisis and hoped that it would contribute significantly in recovery of the global economy that has been severely hit by the pandemic.

Ways to boost regional connectivity was a key focus area of the summit, and both Modi and Hasina agreed to an early operationalisation of the BBIN motor vehicles agreement with a provision for Bhutan to join at a later date.

The two leaders also underscored the need for an early conclusion of a framework of interim agreement on water sharing of six rivers – Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar, and issued direction to expeditiously conclude a joint study on having a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the statement said.

Hasina highlighted the need for early signing of an interim agreement for sharing of the Teesta waters as agreed by both the governments in 2011 to which Modi reiterated India’s commitment and continued efforts on it.

In another significant move, the leaders agreed to facilitate completion of border fencing at all pending sectors at the earliest beginning from the frontier along Tripura, besides stressing on full implementation of the ongoing coordinated border management plan.

“Both leaders also agreed that loss of civilian lives at the border is a matter of concern and directed the border forces concerned to enhance coordinate measures to work towards bringing such border incidents to zero,” the statement said.

The two Prime Ministers also jointly inaugurated a Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition on the life and legacies of the two iconic leaders – Bangladesh’s founder Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi.

In the talks, Hasina expressed keen interest on the India Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project and sought support of New Delhi for enabling Bangladesh to connect with the project.

The joint statement said Modi appreciated the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering and providing humanitarian assistance to 1.1 million displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

“Both Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of their safe, speedy and sustainable return. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated India on its election as a member of the UN Security Council. She expressed Bangladesh’s expectation to see India assist in the repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas back to Myanmar,” it said.

The joint statement said Hasina thanked Modi for accepting her invitation to visit Bangladesh in person in March 2021 to join the celebrations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

“Thank you for the invitation to visit Bangladesh next year. It would be a matter of pride for me to pay tribute to Bangabandhu with you,” he said.

In the summit, Modi also thanked Hasina for the contribution of Bangladesh under the framework of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

“Apart from health issues, this year our special partnership has been steadily advancing in other areas as well. We reduced barriers in the land border trade; expanded connectivity between the two countries…All this reflects our intentions to further strengthen our relationship,” Modi said.