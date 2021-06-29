Tuesday, June 29
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested a New Generation Nuclear Capable Ballistic Missile Agni P from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, in Balasore on June 28, 2021.

India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

0
By on National
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Balasore (Odisha) June 28 (PTI): India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, an official statement by DRDO said.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said.

The sleek missile, an advanced variant in the Agni series, was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars and telemetry along the coast line.

The nuclear-capable missile, which met all mission objectives with high level of accuracy, has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the statement added.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply