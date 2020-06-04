India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 2,16,919 with record spike of 9,304 cases; death toll 6,075

NEW DELHI, June 4 (AGENCIES): India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushing the nationwide tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 1,06,737 till 8 am on Thursday. The country has now registered over 8,000 fresh cases for the fifth consecutive day, according to government data.

A total of 1,04,107 patients have recovered from the disease in the country so far, with 3,804 of them recovering in the last 24 hours.

“The recovery rate is 47.99 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients,” the ministry said. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 42,42,718 samples were tested for coronavirus infection as on 9 am on Thursday, with 1,39,485 of those tested in the last 24 hours.

“The apex health research body, ICMR, has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government laboratories has been increased to 498 and that of private laboratories to 212,” the ministry said.

Of the 6,075 fatalities, Maharashtra has reported the maximum of 2,587, followed by Gujarat (1,122), Delhi (606), Madhya Pradesh (371), West Bengal (345), Uttar Pradesh (229), Rajasthan (209), Tamil Nadu (208), Telangana (99) and Andhra Pradesh (68).

The death toll has reached 53 in Karnataka, 47 in Punjab, 34 in Jammu and Kashmir, 25 in Bihar, 23 in Haryana, 11 in Kerala, eight in Uttarakhand and seven in Odisha. Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand have registered five COVID-19 deaths each, Assam has recorded four while Chhattisgarh has reported two fatalities so far. Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 death each.

According to the health ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths were due to comorbidities.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been reported from Maharashtra at 74,860, followed by Tamil Nadu (25,872), Delhi (23,645), Gujarat (18,100), Rajasthan (9,652), Madhya Pradesh (8,588) and Uttar Pradesh (8,729). The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,508 in West Bengal, 4,390 in Bihar and 4,080 in Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka has reported 4,063 cases, Telangana 3,020, Haryana 2,954, Jammu and Kashmir 2,857 and Odisha 2,388.

Punjab has reported 2,376 COVID-19 cases, while Assam has registered 1,672. A total of 1,494 people have been infected with the virus in Kerala and 1,085 in Uttarakhand. Jharkhand has registered 752 cases, Chhattisgarh 668, Tripura 468, Himachal Pradesh 359, Chandigarh 301, Manipur 118, Ladakh 90 and Puducherry has reported 82 cases.

A total of 79 cases have been reported in Goa, 58 in Nagaland, 38 in Arunachal Pradesh and 33 each in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya. Mizoram has reported 14 cases, Dadra and Nagar Haveli has eight cases while Sikkim has reported two cases till now. On its website, the ministry said, “7,483 cases are being reassigned to states. Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR.” State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.