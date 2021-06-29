Tuesday, June 29
India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: Modi

New Delhi, June 28 (PTI): Noting that India’s Covid vaccination drive ‘keeps gaining’ momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that ‘vaccines for all, free for all’ remains the government’s commitment.

Modi was reacting to a tweet of the Union Health Ministry that put out an infographic saying India has achieved another milestone as the total number of jabs administered here is more than in countries like the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.

India administered 323.66 million doses by 8 am on Monday, it said.

The Prime Minister said, “India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all.”

