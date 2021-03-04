INR2.5 lakh recovered

HT Correspondent

DILLAI, March 3: During naka checking, sleuths of State Surveillance Team (SST) at Dillai check gate in Karbi Anglong district have recovered Rs. 2.50 lakh from one Md. Mainul Islam, son of Mainul Haque (45), resident of Koloni Jalah under Juria police station of Nagaon, while he was coming in a bus from Dimapur to Nagaon.

The SST immediately seized the money that Islam was carrying.