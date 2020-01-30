Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM

Younger generation, should come forward, to connect with Khadi and promote it, says Gelhot

JAIPUR, Jan 30 (AGENCIES): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity besides eliminating the distinctions of caste and religion, and between the rich and the poor.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on Globalisation of Khadi on the Mahatma’s death anniversary. The conference aims at creating interest among the youth towards Khadi and discuss issues related to the sector.

The chief minister said people, especially younger generation, should come forward, to connect with Khadi and promote it.

“Khadi is not just clothing but a reason for self-respect. It eliminates the distinction between the rich and the poor, and of caste and religion. It embodies Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity,” he said. Gehlot said the state government will make every effort to implement the suggestions that will come in the two-day conference. He said besides being a major medium of employment for rural areas, Khadi helps in empowering women.

Gehlot said to promote Khadi and related institutions, the state government has decided to give 50 per cent discount on Khadi garments in Rajasthan, which has shown encouraging results. State Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said this is the first time in the state that such a discount has been given on Khadi textiles.

Meena said the government wanted to nurture new weavers so that the new generation understood the importance of Khadi. Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Subodh Agrawal said the state government has increased the fund to promote Khadi from Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore.

“A Khadi plaza is being constructed at Bikaner. Efforts are also being made to use e-commerce platforms for the branding and marketing of Khadi,” he said. Fashion designer Ritu Beri was also present in the conference.