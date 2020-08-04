Kovind describes nurses as saviours who risk their lives for others   

On Raksha Bandhan

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (PTI): President Ram Nath Kovind celebrated Raksha Bandhan with members of the nursing community at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday and described them as saviours who are risking their own lives in the line of duty to save others.

The nurses offered rakhis to the president and narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The president felicitated the nurses, saying they have been performing the role of front-line COVID warriors and their commitment to duty earns respect.

Traditionally, on Raksha Bandhan, sisters seek their brothers’ protection, but in case of nurses it is they who through their dedication and commitment extend a helping hand to their brothers and ensure protection for all people, the president said.

Referring to two members of the Military Nursing Service, who tested COVID-19 positive while dealing with patients but recovered soon and resumed duty with renewed vigour, he thanked the nursing fraternity for their dedication during the pandemic.

Sharing their experience of helping COVID-19 patients, each nurse offered her own narrative but all of them seemed unanimous in their opinion that the patients suffer severe mental stress due to wrong impressions about the disease and this needs to be addressed medically and through counselling.

The president heard them and complimented them for their exemplary services. He also conveyed best wishes to the entire nursing community on Raksha Bandhan.

Those who met and conveyed greetings to the president included representatives of the Trained Nurses’ Association of India, the Military Nursing Service and the President’s Estate Clinic, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.