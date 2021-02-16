Maha: 15 killed, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon

JALGAON, Feb 15 (PTI): Fifteen people were killed and five others injured after a truck carrying labourers overturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The accident took place near a temple in Kingaon village around 1 am when the papaya-laden truck was on its way to Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, an official from Yawal police station said. The deceased included two children, aged 3 and 5 years, and a 15-year-old girl.

A 14-year-old boy, who was sleeping on top of the truck, escaped unhurt, the official said.

The labourers belonged to Abhoda, Vivra, Kerhala villages and Raver tehsil in the district, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives. The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

After the accident, police and some locals rushed to the spot and the truck was brought out of the pit with the help of a JCB machine, the police official said. Fifteen people were killed and five others, including the truck driver, received injuries, he said.

The injured people were admitted to Jalgaon Civil Hospital where two of them are reported to be in a serious condition, he said. One of the injured persons was later discharged, Jalgaon’s Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gavli said.

The accident may have taken place due to a technical fault in the vehicle, the official told PTI.

“But, we have asked the regional transport office (RTO) to submit a report. A case has been registered against the truck driver under Indian Penal Code Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain Muslim Maniyar (30), Sarfaraz Tadvi (32), Digambar Sapkale (55), Narendra Wagh (25), Dildar Tadvi (20), Ashok Wagh (40), Durgabai Adakmol (20), Ganesh More (5), Sagar Wagh (3), Sharda Ramesh More (15), Sangeeta Ashok Wagh (35), Yamunabai Ingle (45), Kamlabai More (45), Sabnoor Tadvi (53) and Sandip Bhalerao (25), another police official said.

A 14-year-old boy, Ramzan Tadvi, who was sleeping on top of the truck, escaped unhurt as he woke up when the vehicle overturned and ran away from the spot, he said. The boy, who is an eyewitness to the accident, is a resident of Abhoda village. He used to go along with his mother to work in farms, but for the last two-three days, he was going alone, official said. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi said in a tweet posted by his office.

The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray terming the accident as “unfortunate” and condoled the loss of lives, a statement from the CM’s office said. Thackeray said the government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons. He spoke to the district authorities and directed that all assistance be provided to the affected people.