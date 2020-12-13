MHA wants 3 IPS officers out, TMC asserts Mamata govt will have ‘last word’

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA, Dec 12 (PTI): Upping the ante in its war of attrition with the West Bengal government, the Home Ministry on Saturday sought central deputation for three IPS officers over the mob attack on BJP chief J P Nadda’s convoy, a move the TMC dubbed ‘intimidatory’, and declared the state will have the ‘last word’.

Days after Nadda’s cavalcade came under attack by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters when he was on way to address a public meeting at Diamond Harbour near Kolkata, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) summoned the IPS officers to serve under it for alleged dereliction of duty.

The three officers – Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) were responsible for the security of the BJP chief during his December 9-10 visit to the politically volatile state that will likely have assembly elections in April-May next year.

The MHA’s move came a day after the Mamata Banerjee government defiantly rejected summonses to state chief secretary and police chief to appear before Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla to tender explanation for the attack on Nadda’s motorcade that left several BJP leaders and workers injured and their vehicles damaged.

“The Centre is trying to intimidate the state administration and police force by demanding that top ranking police officers be sent on central deputation. These IPS officers were close to the convoy managing Nadda’s security. What was their fault?

“The state will have the last word on the issue…the state will not bow down before the Centre’s diktat,” TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told journalists.

TMC veteran leader and Lok Sabha member Sougata Roy concurred with Banerjee, and said it was upto the state concerned to release officers of the All India Services for central deputation keeping in mind their availability.

“IAS and IPS officers are governed by Article 312 of the Constitution. But once selected as IAS or IPS they are assigned a state cadre. The Centre may ask for names of officers to be sent on deputation. But it’s upto the state to release them. The state has the option. That’s the procedure,” he said.

The Home Ministry’s move for shifting the three IPS officers may further embitter the relations between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government.

Sources in the Union Home Ministry defended the move and said the decision was taken in accordance with the rules governing officers of the All India Services.

Admitting that the MHA had taken the decision ‘unilaterally and bypassing’ the West Bengal government, they said in usual circumstances the consent of the state government concerned is obtained.

These three officers are perceived to be close to the ruling dispensation in West Bengal.