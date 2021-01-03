Modi’s high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: BJP

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (PTI): Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.

While Nadda tweeted to laud Modi’s leadership, the BJP also held a press conference wherein Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a “rare phenomenon” that the Prime Minister’s public approval has been rising over the past six years, defying the general trend of fluctuating ratings for most leaders.

American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent.

This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks.

Referring to the survey, Nadda tweeted that Modi has yet again emerged as the most popular head of government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the Covid-19 crisis.

“PM @narendramodi ji’s popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this (these) challenging times,” he said.

Ever since the Modi-led government came to power, people’s trust in the government and the faith that the nation is progressing in the right direction have risen drastically, he added.

“This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians,” Nadda said.

According to Morning Consult’s survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s approval rating was 24 per cent while it was in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.

Javadekar attributed Modi’s high approval rating to his foresight and able leadership. He said the government’s “successful” handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has further boosted his popularity.

The Prime Minister has a vision for the country and formulates his programmes accordingly in which he is successful, he said.

Javadekar said Modi’s approval rating of 55 per cent is almost double that of the second most popular leader in the list of 13 democratic state heads, including those of the US, France, Australia and Brazil.

He noted that the Morning Consult’s survey follows similar surveys by global agency Gallup and India’s CVoter which also recorded a very high approval for Modi.

For Modi, the country is everything and everything is for the country, the Union minister said, adding that people have come to have full faith in his leadership, leading to the BJP’s big wins in Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls.

Javadekar noted that various other international recognitions, including those from Gulf countries, have come Modi’s way.

He said this shows that India has an able leadership with foresight.

Javadekar said the Prime Minister’s timely actions, including lockdown, saved India from serious harm during the pandemic and the country’s recovery rate is now among the highest in the world.

Javadekar parried a query about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks in an address on Friday that a Hindu is bound to be patriotic and that will be his basic character and nature.

Referring to the speech, he said he did not hear it and then added, “What I read that (Bhagwat said) somebody’s patriotism should not be questioned just because he has a different opinion or view. This is what I read. What you read is a different matter.”

To a question about protesting farmer unions’ warning of intensifying their stir against the three farm laws if the government does not agree to their demands, the minister said the Centre is hopeful of resolving the issue and ending their agitation.

Farmer leaders had on Friday said they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decision in their favour in the next round of talks scheduled for January 4.

Earlier on Saturday, they said they would take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26 if the government does not accept their demands.

Referring to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s outreach to farmers, Javadekar said what the senior BJP leader had said is the view of the government as well.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the government waived a huge amount of loans of some industrialists, Javadekar said nobody can match the Congress leader in spreading “false” information.