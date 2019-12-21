More violence in UP, protesters indulge in vandalism during Bihar bandh

NEW DELHI/KANPUR/PATNA/MANGALURU, Dec 21 (AGENCIES): There was more violence in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday during anti-CAA protests with a mob torching a police post in Kanpur, while large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were witnessed in Bihar during a bandh called by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal against the amended Citizenship Act.

At least 15 people have been killed in violence during protests in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday. The state police said over 260 personnel were also injured, of whom 57 received gunshot wounds.

Protestors set ablaze Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur on Saturday and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injuries to many people including policemen, a senior official said. Police used canecharge and tear gas to chase them away. Clashes were also reported from Rampur district.

Security was tight in violence-affected areas of Old Delhi and Seemapuri in the national capital. Police took into custody Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad this morning after he emerged from the Jama Masjid, where he had taken part in a massive anti-CAA protest a day earlier. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Fifteen people arrested for Friday’s violence in Daryaganj were remanded in judicial custody for two days, while 11 others were sent to jail for a fortnight in connection with the Seemapuri incident. Demonstrations continued at the India Gate as well near the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, days after violent clashes in the area.

The situation in West Bengal, where protesters carried out rallies against the amended law was peaceful.

Protests continued in parts of south India, including Chennai where CPI-M activists tried to block trains at the railway station but their attempts were foiled by police. The Congress in Kerala led by its top leaders held demonstrations in all district headquarters of the state. There were scuffles at several places in Tamil and Kerala between police and protesters who tried to break barricades.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Mangaluru and met the families of two persons who were killed in police firing there on Thursday during violent anti-CAA protests.

Police detained CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam and some party activists who staged a protest in the city against the CAA defying curfew.

Amid the countrywide stir against the Citizenship Act, BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the Centre to include Muslims in the new law by bringing an amendment to it, and said there should not be any exclusion on the basis of religion.

“We strongly feel that the Muslim community should be included in it (amended Citizenship Act),” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in Patiala.

BSP president Mayawati asked the Centre to give up its “stubborn stand” on the new citizenship law and NRC and withdraw its decisions as now “voices opposed to the CAA and NRC have started coming from within the NDA”.

Unfazed by the criticism, the BJP announced that it will start a mass contact programme to expose opposition parties’ “lies” and apprise people of the details of the law to assure them that it is not against existing citizens.

Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the BJP, within the next 10 days, will contact more than three crore families, organise a rally in every district and hold over 250 press conferences across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, amid a bandh call in Rampur against the CAA, around 400 to 500protestors, including children in the age group of 12-18 years, gathered at some distance from the Eidgah in the city and stones were pelted at policemen, officials said.

“Five protestors were injured, one of them seriously, during the clash. Around a dozen others suffered minor injuries due to tear gas shelling, while over a dozen policemen also got hurt during stone pelting,” Rampur DM Aunjaneya Singh said.

After violence in Kanpur, Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai was arrested as a precautionary measure and his vehicles seized, police said.

After a lull of four days, the Aligarh Muslim University campus again witnessed protests on Saturday with hundreds of non-teaching staff joining hands with teachers’ association to oppose the CAA and police action against students.

The AMU has set up a one-man judicial panel to conduct an internal inquiry into violent incidents that took place on the campus on December 15 and 16.

Police said at least 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, lost their lives in the state since Thursday in the state. Massive demonstrations were held after Friday prayers as protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles.

Over 260 policemen were also injured, of whom 57 received gunshot wounds, IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said. Director General of Police O P Singh claimed women and children were used as “shields by the protestors”. He maintained that police did not open fire and suggested the deaths were due to cross firing between protestors.

“We are clear and transparent in this. If anyone died due to our fire we will conduct a judicial inquiry and take action. But nothing happened from our side,” he said.

“Of the 75 districts in the state, one-fourth have been affected where thousands collected after namaz and defied the law,” he said on the violence.

So far 218 people have been arrested in Lucknow, he said. Clashes with police were reported after Friday prayers from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts and cases have been registered.

Internet had been suspended in major cities, including Lucknow. In Bihar, carrying bamboo sticks and party flags, supporters of bandh called by RJD against the amended Citizenship Act gathered at bus stands, railway tracks and other vantage points in all districts of the state since the crack of dawn, unfazed by the winter fog and chilly winds.

They squatted on railway tracks, disrupting train movement, and blocked bus terminuses at various places to enforce the day-long bandh. The protesters also smashed windshields of taxis and three-wheelers and damaged cycle-rickshaws that plied on the roads in defiance of the call for the shutdown at the towns of Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and outskirts of Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in the state Assembly and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, marched in a large procession from the party office in Bir Chand Patel Marg here to Dak Bungalow crossing, throwing traffic on the busy Fraser Road and Bailey Road out of gear.

At some places in Patna, workers of the RJD, known for their strong arm tactics to enforce bandhs, presented people with roses and urged them with folded hands to support the shutdown in “national interest”.

The shutdown, which came two days after a bandh was called on the same issue by Left parties, is being supported by other constituents of the Grand Alliance like the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

Movement of at least seven trains was affected for periods ranging from 30 minutes to over an hour at various stations, the East Central Railway, headquartered at Hajipur in the state, said in a statement.

In Muzaffarpur, the largest north Bihar town, RJD and Congress leaders sat on highways, major road and railway crossings to enforce the bandh. At places like Brahmpura, they clashed with shopkeepers who were reluctant to down their shutters.

Reports of the bandh disrupting normal business and vehicular traffic have been received from districts like Munger, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Jehanabad and Nawada as well. Bandh supporters clashed with police in Arrah.

Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, Shashi Tharoor, Benny Behanan and M M Hassan participated in anti-CAA protests held in all district headquarters of Kerala. In some places including Kochi, Wayanad and Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram the workers tried to break the police barricades and enter central government institutions, leading to minor scuffles with police personnel.