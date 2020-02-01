New tax regime, growth dream and boost to farm sector

Sitharaman presents her second budget **Fiscal deficit target pegged at 3.5%

HT Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Narendra Modi government on Saturday unveiled the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21, with focus on boosting income and improving the purchasing power of consumers in a bid to remedy sagging economic growth, while also announcing big spending on agriculture.

In her presentation in the Lok Sabha, replete with poetry and references to India’s ancient ingenuity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the three major themes of the Budget were aspirational India, a caring society, and economic development for all. She stopped after two hours and 40 minutes – the lengthiest-ever Budget speech – as the 60-year-old was reportedly feeling unwell.

Sitharaman announced massive state funding to help India’s farm sector in Union Budget 2020-21, aiming to get broader economic growth back up from its lowest in a decade.

She revised the fiscal deficit target to 3.8 per cent for the current fiscal year, from an earlier target of per cent. She pegged the fiscal deficit target for 2020-21 at 3.5 per cent of the GDP.

Presenting the Budget for second time, Sitharaman announced cuts in personal income tax, extended tax benefits for affordable housing and gave relief to companies on payment of dividend in the Union Budget as the government looked to boost consumption to bring the economy out of the worst slowdown in 11 years.

The minister proposed raising customs duty on a variety of products ranging from tableware and kitchenware, electrical appliances to footwear, furniture, stationery and toys to give a level playing field to domestic companies and boost Make in India.

Offering an optional lower rate of income tax to individuals, Sitharaman in her Budget for 2020-21 proposed new tax slabs of 15 per cent and 25 per cent in addition to the existing 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent. The new I-T slabs would be for individuals not availing certain specified deductions or exemptions.

Under the proposed I-T slab, annual income upto Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will pay 5 per cent tax

Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 per cent.

Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh will pay tax at the rate of 20 per cent, while those between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh will pay at the rate of 25 per cent. Income above Rs 15 lakh will be taxed at 30 per cent

Individuals opting for taxation under new rates will not be entitled to exemption/deductions including under Section 80C and 80D, LTC, housing rent allowance, deduction for entertainment allowance, professional tax, and interest on self occupied/vacant property

Currently, annual income upto Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from I-T. While a 5 per cent tax is charged for income between Rs 2.5 and 5 lakh. 20 per cent for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh and 30 per cent for those earning above Rs 10 lakh

“The new tax regime shall be optional for tax payers,” she said

“The proposed tax structure will provide significant relief to taxpayers and more so to those in the middle class,” Sitharaman added.

To boost growth, she announced higher spending on infrastructure, rural development and agri sector

The Finance Minister said the government is proposing a 16-point action plan to boost agriculture and farmers welfare

Agricultural services need copious investments, she said, adding government has insured 6.11 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

With her post 2019-20 Budget corporate tax cut drilling a Rs 1.45 lakh crore hole in government revenues, the minister hiked the fiscal deficit target for current fiscal to 3.8 per cent of GDP, from 3.3 per cent.

Education received significant attention in Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech, with the sector receiving 993 billion rupees in 2020-21.

Items including cigarettes, chewing tobacco as well as imported products, such as fans, table, footwear, edible oils, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys and furniture are set to become costlier because of a hike in taxes proposed in the Budget. Newsprint, sports goods, microphone, etc, are set to get cheaper with a reduction in duties.

The defence budget was upped marginally to Rs 3.37 lakh crore for 2020-21 against last year’s Rs 3.18 lakh crore, going against prospects of a significantly enhanced allocation to fast-track long-pending military modernisation.

The Budget also proposed to further the government’s efforts towards the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), by announcing a provision of about Rs 85,000 crore for the next financial year. “In furthering development and welfare of Scheduled Tribes, I provide in the Budget for the year 2020-21 an amount of about Rs 53,700 crore,” Sitharaman added.