Oxford coronavirus vaccine Covishield launch in November likely

Cost of the vaccine to be kept under Rs 1000: CEO, Serum Institute of India

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Agencies): Oxford coronavirus vaccine, whose results of Phase I, II trials have appeared safe, will be called ‘Covishield’ in India, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, a Pune based manufacturing partner of AstraZeneca that will be producing 1 billion doses of the Oxford’s corona vaccine.

Poonawalla, said that they have written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking approval for conducting Phase 3 trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine in India. If results turned positive, Poonawalla said, “By November, we hope to launch the vaccine if the trials are positive and if the DCGI blesses it and says it is safe…”

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said it will be starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by the end of August on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods.

“We are making this application within the next 48 hours to the Drug Controller General of India’s office. They will probably take about 1-2 weeks on what kind of study and trial we will have to do,” Poonawalla said, speaking to CNBC-TV-18 news channel.

It will take another three weeks to inject patients in hospitals, he said, adding, “We are talking about a month or month and half maximum from today… may be even sooner.”

Serum Institute of India (SII), the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that they want to keep its price below Rs 1000.

The vaccine under development will be injected into 4-5,000 volunteers in Pune and Mumbai — which have high rates of coronavirus infections — as part of the crucial phase three of the trial which will determine if the antidote can be introduced in the market or not.

Poonawalla said there is no dearth of volunteers and added that unlike the exclusion of older people in the initial phase of trials at Oxford, the Indian trials will include elderly people and health workers as well because the initial phase has conclusively proven the safety of the vaccine.

He said it is extremely likely that the COVID-19 vaccine would require two or more doses, like in the case of antidotes for measles and other diseases.

As part of the special permission, the company will manufacture up to 70 million doses of the vaccine per month up to October, and plans to take it up to 100 million per month by December, so that it is ready to hit the market once the final approvals are in place.

Parallel to the process of applying for trials and having actual trials on humans in India, the company will be applying for a special permission to start manufacturing the vaccine in the country, which exposes it to a commercial risk if the vaccine fails at the last stage, he said.