PM for having permanent flood-forecasting system

Sonowal seeks PM’s help for reconstruction of flood-hit infra

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the need to have a better coordination between all the Central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods.

He also stressed on extensive use of innovative technologies for improving the forecast and warning system.

The prime minister made these remarks at a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of six states to review the flood situation in various parts of the country.

The states that attended the meeting, which was convened to review their preparedness to deal with the southwest monsoon and the current flood situation in the country, were Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said at the meeting, Modi highlighted that the investments in localised early warning systems should be increased so that the people of an area can be cautioned on time in case of a threatening situation such as breached river embankments, inundation or lightning.

The prime minister also asserted that in view of the COVID-19 situation, the states must ensure that people follow all health precautions such as wearing of face masks, hand sanitisation and maintaining an adequate physical distance with each other while undertaking rescue efforts.

Modi said the states should ensure that all development and infrastructure projects are built with resilience to withstand local disasters and help reduce the consequential losses.

The prime minister pointed out that over the last few years, forecasting agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) are making concerted efforts to make better and more usable flood forecasts.

They are trying to provide not only rainfall and river-level forecasts, but also location-specific forecasts of inundation.

Pilot projects are also underway to use innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve the location-specific forecasts, for which the states should provide the necessary information to these agencies and timely disseminate the warnings to the local communities.

“The prime minister emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system,” the PMO statement said.

HT Bureau adds: Taking review of the flood of Assam, Modi rued loss of lives in the deluge. Modi said that though personally he wanted to make a visit to all the flood affected states, the present situation prevented him from doing this. He also assured all help and assistance to the affected states

Assam chief minister while participating in the virtual meeting apprised the Prime Minister of the large scale destructions that the floods in Assam have perpetrated this time around.

Drawing his attention to the widespread damage caused by the flood, Sonowal told the Prime Minister that this year so far the flood have affected 30 districts.

He also said that the flood and its related manifestations like landslide have taken the lives of 158 people in the state. Besides the floods have caused large scale damage to physical infrastructure like roads, bridges, culverts etc. It also inundated agricultural lands, killing large number of animals.

He also requested the Prime Minister for the Centre’s help in reconstructing and repairing of schools, anganwadi centres and other public properties.

Sonowal also thanked the Prime Minister for being in touch with him from the very beginning over telephone and taking stock of the flood in the state. He also thanked him for his role in releasing Rs. 386 crore to the State Disaster Relief Fund which helped the state in tackling the scourge of flood and expediting rescue, relief and rehabilitation processes.

Initiated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the virtual meeting was attended among others by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary, other senior officers of the Central government, chief secretaries of the concerned states, senior officers of the NDRF.