PM Modi Inaugurates Drone Manufacturing Facilities Of Garuda Aerospace

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated drone startup Garuda Aerospace’s facilities in 2 locations on Feb 18 over video conferencing. The unique and innovative event also featured the Prime Minister pressing a Drona Button from his command center which resulted in 100 Kisan drones simultaneously taking off in 100 villages to commence agriculture spraying operations in 16 different states to celebrate 75 years of progressive India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Garuda’s 110,000 sq feet manufacturing facility in Gurgaon set under a strategic partnership with Defsys Solutions is equipped with advanced design and prototype testing capabilities. The 2.5-acre facility is a hub for drone software design, hardware structural testing, type certification, and manufacturing capacity of 40 drones per day. It is to be noted that 33 anti drone systems procurement orders from MOD are being manufactured at this facility. Garuda’s proposed Chennai Plant is located on a 20-acre facility where mass volume manufacturing capacity of 100 drones per day and manufacturing of 1,00,000 Kisan drones are being planned over the next 2 years. The site is also the proposed RPTO (Remote Pilot Training) Facility which aims to train aspiring drone pilots. Over 100 students and aspiring drone pilots welcomed the Prime Minister for the event at Agni College of Technology, OMR, Chennai.