PM tells students exams not everything, suggests technology free room in every home

Speak to me ‘hashtag without filter’: Modi to students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (AGENCIES): A “technology free” room in homes, extra-curricular activities chosen on the basis of interest not glamour and realising that exams are not everything were some of the tips Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered students getting ready for exams. Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme at the Talkatora Stadium here, the prime minister also told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

Modi, who used examples from cricket, the Chandrayaan 2 mission and his own experiences, spoke on a range of issues, including exam stress and time management. He sought to speak to them in their own language and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter”.

In the event, telecast and streamed live, Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but stressed that it should not be allowed to govern lives.

“Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends. Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Mere knowledge of technology isn’t enough. Its application is as important,” he said. Modi also asked students not to become slaves of technology.

“We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets,” he said. The prime minister appealed to students to not be demotivated if they face temporary setbacks and take failures in their stride.

“We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come. Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings,” he said.

“In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists. I was told I shouldn’t attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” he added, recalling the failed landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s Vikram lander. The prime minister also asked students to remember the India-Australia test series in 2001 to emphasise his message about positive thinking.

“Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman did? They turned the match around. Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking,” he said. The prime minister asked students to spend their spare time with the elderly.

“Good marks in exams are not everything. We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything,” Modi said. The prime minister also highlighted the importance of taking on extra-curricular activities and said there is a growing tendency among parents to push their children into activities considered “glamorous”.

“Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends. What is not good is when the passion of children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,” he said.

“Not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this will require better time management. Today, the opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them.” Asserting that children should be “pursued not pressured into studies”, he recommended that students read his book “Exam Warriors” to get over the stress of appearing for exams.

“The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressurising children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential,” he said. He urged students to be confident about their own preparation.

“Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you’ve prepared,” he said. About 2,000 students and teachers attended the event. Of these, 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

Students who got to ask questions to the prime minister were short-listed on the basis of essays submitted on five subjects – Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.