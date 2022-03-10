Poll Body Defers Announcement Of MCD Election Dates, Kejriwal Questions Move

New Delhi, March 9 (PTI): Delhi State Election Commission on Wednesday deferred announcing the schedule for municipal polls here after it received a communication from the Centre in this regard, prompting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to question whether the central government can ‘direct’ any EC to delay or cancel elections.

State Election commissioner S K Srivastava was scheduled to announce the dates for the MCD polls at a press conference at 5 pm.

However, Srivastava told reporters, “I have received some communication from the central government at 4.30 PM, so I am not able to announce the dates right now”.

He said it will take another five-seven days to announce the dates for the municipal elections.

In a tweet, Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him whether he would not conduct elections in the country now.

“Can central govt ‘direct’ any EC to delay/cancel any elections? Under which provision? Are these ‘directions’ binding on EC? Why is EC buckling under pressure? Modiji Ab Is Desh Mein Chunav Bhi Nahi Karayenge ?,” he said.

At the press conference, the state election commissioner said the Central government perhaps desires ‘reorganisation of MCD’.

“May be they could re-unify the three corporations, so we have to think over it, and then announce MCD poll dates. We will examine their advice,” he said.

Srivastava said, “If the three corporations are unified, then we will have to decide accordingly. We are taking legal opinion on the issue”.

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.