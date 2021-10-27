Poll panel seeks Himanta’s response 

Cong moves EC, seeks FIR against Assam CM

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI): The Congress on Tuesday petitioned the Election Commission to initiate an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and debar him from campaigning for violating the model code of conduct.

Bypolls are to be held on October 30 for five assembly seats in Assam.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and party in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh met Election Commission officials and sought their intervention for initiating action against Sarma for violating the model code.

“In view of the circumstances, we urge the Election Commission to direct the lodging of an FIR and debarring Himanta Biswa Sarma for engaging in corrupt practices and for violating the model code of conduct,” the memorandum to EC said.

“We also urge the Election Commission to direct the lodging of FIR and suspension, removal and initiation of disciplinary action against the Gossaigaon district officials favouring the ruling BJP and acting against the Congress,” it further said.

The Election Commission on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Sarma for violating the model code by promising roads and other development projects while campaigning for the assembly bypolls in the state.

He was given time till 5 pm on Tuesday to respond to the notice.

“If no explanation is submitted within the said time limit, the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” the notice read.

The EC said it had received two complaints that Sarma, in the capacity of chief minister and the designated star campaigner for BJP Assam, made announcements at various poll meetings in Bhawanipur, Thowrah and Mariani assembly seats for establishing medical college, bridges, roads, high schools, stadium and sports complex.

He also announced giving financial assistance to self-help groups of tea garden workers, the poll panel said.

“Announcement of new projects or programmes or concessions or financial grants in any form or promises thereof or laying of foundation stones, etc., which have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power is prohibited,” the EC reminded him.

