Seven MBBS Students, Including Maha MLA’s Son, Killed as Car Falls Off Bridge

Wardha, Jan 25 (PTI): Seven MBBS students, including the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 AM near Selsura village in Wardha district, 77 km away from Nagpur, in east Maharashtra.

An official said that all seven students died on the spot.

One of the seven students, Avishkar Rahangdale, was the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale. He was a first-year MBBS student of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Sawangi (Meghe) in Wardha.

Police said the SUV was being driven by one of the students who all were returning from neighbouring Yavatmal district after celebrating the birthday of a student.

Due to the impact of the crash, the SUV was reduced to pulp.

All the deceased were students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, OSD of the Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Abhyuday Meghe told PTI.

“One of the deceased students was a medical intern. Of the rest six, two each were studying in the final year, third year and first year,” he said.

Other six deceased are identified as Niraj Chauhan, who hailed from Daudpur in Gorakhpur, Pratyush Singh, Shubham Jaiswal from Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), Vivek Nandan and Pawan Shakti (both from Gaya in Bihar), and Niteesh Kumar Singh from Belapur in Odisha.