Sexual offences cases to be discussed at SZC meet

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI): Operationalising the fast-track special courts for early disposal of rape and child sexual abuse (POCSO Act) cases and completing the investigations within the stipulated 60-days in such cases will be a major point of discussion at the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati on Sunday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has listed this as a priority item in the SZC meeting agenda as there is concern over lower percentage of completion of investigation into such cases within the prescribed time.

The Centre had in 2018 enacted the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, prescribing stringent provisions for sexual offence, including award of death penalty in the rape of a girl below 12 years of age. Also, an Amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure prescribed a time limit of two months for completion of investigations in such cases.

The Standing Committee of the SZC, at its recent meeting, expressed concern on the lower percentage of completion of investigation of cases within the stipulated time-period in respect of many States and advised member states and Union Territories to make serious efforts for timely completion of cases, the agenda note said.

The Centre, on its part, is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to ensure the amendments to the Act are effectively translated into action at the ground level.

Accordingly, it initiated a series of measures and programmes like the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences, as part of SMART policing, using the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems for facilitating compliance with the Amendment.

The Centre has asked the states to make serious efforts to operationalise all the earmarked FTSCs for early disposal of sexual offence cases.

Tamil Nadu is on top among southern states by operationalising all the 14 earmarked all 14 FTSCs, followed by Telangana with 23 out of 36.

Karnataka set up 16 out of 31 FTSCs and Andhra Pradesh, nine out of 18.

Kerala too operationalised half of the 56 earmarked FTSCs, according to MHA data.

Puducherry and Lakshadweep were not made part of the scheme as the total number of pending cases in 2018 was less than the specified (65 and above) to operationalise the FTSC.

AP is leading the pack by completing investigation within the stipulated two months in 81.87 per cent of sexual and child sexual abuse cases till the end of October this year. Last year, it scored only 47.61 per cent.

Union Territories Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands achieved 79.17 and 69.77 per cent respectively.

Karnataka accomplished 58.99 per cent and Tamil Nadu 15.19 per cent, while Kerala finished with 9.82 per cent.

Telangana was at the bottom, completing investigation within 60 days in only 5.22 per cent of the cases, the MHA data showed.