Shutdown against forest fire in Similipal National Park

Baripada (Odisha), March 10 (PTI): A shutdown called by a local outfit against Odisha government’s alleged failure to control the forest fire at Simlipal National Park evoked partial response in tribal Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The forest fire at the national park, a major biosphere in Asia, had broken out two weeks ago and is yet to be fully doused.

A major portion of the national park, which spreads over 2,750 sq km in Mayurbhanj district, has been affected by the fire. But the government has claimed that there was no great loss either to wildlife or people, the protestors said.

The nine-hour shutdown by Bhanja Sena was openly supported by the CPI, Kaptipada Bikas Manch and Jago Mayurbhanj organisations. The Congress and BJP also expressed solidarity with it.

General people also extended support to the shutdown, which was observed from 6 am to 3pm.

As a result government offices, courts, banks, post offices, colleges, shops and business establishments, petrol pumps remained closed at the district headquarters town of Baripada and three other sub-divisional headquarters at Udala, Karanjia and Rairangpur.

Vehicular traffic was off the roads. Trucks carrying goods did not ply on Kolkata-Chennai national highway 49 due to blockades by activists of the Bhanja Sena, who are mostly tribal youths and students.

However, movement of vehicular traffic was seen at Karanjia.

No untoward incident was reported during the shutdown, the police said.

The local outfit blamed the authorities of Simlipal National Park and Tiger Reserve and demanded the removal of its senior officers for not taking appropriate action at the proper time which allowed the fire to spread.

The activists of Bhanja Sena, led by its founder Kalinga Kesari Jena and president Pintu Maity staged demonstrations in different places.

Meanwhile, members of the youth and student wings of the ruling BJD joined the villages and forest officials in extinguishing the fire in the national park during the day.

Congress spokesperson accused the Naveen Patnaik government of misleading people by claiming that the forest fire is under control and said that pictures of NASA show that 30 per cent of the fire is still “active”.

Centre rushes team

In the wake of a forest fire raging in Odisha’s Simlipal National Park for over a week, Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said a committee of experts is being sent to help the state government manage such incidents in the region.

Announcing it on Twitter, Javadekar also said he met Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan and other parliamentarians from Odisha regarding the forest fire.

A massive fire has ripped through vast tracts of Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district and other wildlife habitats nearby, raising concern among wildlife and environmental activists over its possible impact.

The Odisha government on Tuesday claimed that no life was lost in the forest blaze and that 95 per cent of the fire points have been extinguished or at least attended to.

“Today, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and other MPs from Odisha met me regarding forest fire in Simlipal National Park and nearby. The Ministry of environment, forest and climate change is sending a committee of experts to Odisha to give technical advice and help out the state forest department in effective management of forest fire incidents in the region,” Javadekar tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the experts will coordinate with teams deployed on the ground and help in dousing the blaze effectively.

“The experts will work in coordination with the deployed team for an early and effective dousing of fire. Will be reviewing the situation with my team at the ministry of environment, forest and climate change on a daily basis,” he said in another tweet.